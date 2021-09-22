Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Ellie Norman

Director of marketing and communications, Formula One.

Ellie Norman
Ellie Norman

Norman and Formula One have reacted like a finely tuned race car to the issues that have come to the fore over the past 12 months. F1 has battled against racial injustice by evolving its “We race as one” platform, to allow it to combat racism across sport and wider society. At the same time, Norman has been building a “fan-first” strategy as F1 seeks to grow its fan base, with the competition’s owner Liberty Media, particularly keen to attract a new generation of younger petrolheads. Norman says completing a full season of racing will help the brand build momentum and hype ahead of the next era of F1, with new cars to be introduced in 2022.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

