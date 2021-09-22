Staff
Power 100 2021: Emma Sherwood-Smith, Carlsberg

Marketing director, Carlsberg.

“Driven by purpose and enabled by agility”, is how Sherwood-Smith sums up Carlsberg’s achievements over the past year. When pubs reopened in 2020, the beer brand marked the moment with the ad “Welcome back pubs”, for which the casting, filing and directing was done from Sherwood-Smith’s front room. The ad was launched within two weeks. More recently, in April, Sherwood-Smith launched a campaign, created by Fold7, promoting the brand’s efforts to restore habitats in UK waters in partnership with WWF. Carlsberg is “on a journey of positive change”, she says.

Topics

