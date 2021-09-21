Staff
Power 100 2021: Fernando Kahane, Walkers

Senior marketing director, Walkers.

Fernando Kahane
Fernando Kahane

Kahane has overseen Walkers’ repositioning, with a shift away from long-term ambassador Gary Lineker. The strategy kicked off with a master brand campaign in March, introducing the line “When life gives you potatoes, make crisps”, by VCCP, appointed at the height of the pandemic. Kahane has also aimed to reinvigorate the portfolio via partnerships with Nando’s, Pizza Express, KFC and Subway, as a way to position Walkers in popular culture.

