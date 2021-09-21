Power 100 2021: Fernando Kahane, Walkers

Kahane has overseen Walkers’ repositioning, with a shift away from long-term ambassador Gary Lineker. The strategy kicked off with a master brand campaign in March, introducing the line “When life gives you potatoes, make crisps”, by VCCP, appointed at the height of the pandemic. Kahane has also aimed to reinvigorate the portfolio via partnerships with Nando’s, Pizza Express, KFC and Subway, as a way to position Walkers in popular culture.

