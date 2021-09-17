Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Graham Bednash, Google

Consumer marketing director, Google UK.

Graham Bednash
Graham Bednash

Whatever you think about the power that Google wields, Bednash rightly notes that the brand helps consumers and businesses at scale and with granularity. In the past 12 months Google has helped SMEs develop creative work via Search and Maps, built a one-to-one mentoring scheme linking Google experts to business owners and forged a partnership with Black Pound Day to create a special edition of Time Out, in which the editorial and advertising celebrated black businesses and highlighted ways Google could help them. Bednash describes Google as a “naturally optimistic brand” and says that its work on products such as Google Meet, Search and Google Classroom has been invaluable “during these weird times”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

