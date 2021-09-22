Power 100 2021: Hannah Squirrell, Greggs

Squirrell says the focus of her team at Greggs has been to engage, reassure and entertain customers during the pandemic. “We have expedited our roll-out of new ways for our customers to shop with us, including delivery and Click & Collect,” she says. Looking ahead, Greggs is to launch an enhanced loyalty programme as part of a new app, as well as a brand platform that Squirrell says will “build our brand narrative that Greggs is for everyone and always there to fill a gap and perk you up”.

