Power 100 2021: Hannah Squirrell, Greggs

Customer and marketing director, Greggs.

Squirrell says the focus of her team at Greggs has been to engage, reassure and entertain customers during the pandemic. “We have expedited our roll-out of new ways for our customers to shop with us, including delivery and Click & Collect,” she says. Looking ahead, Greggs is to launch an enhanced loyalty programme as part of a new app, as well as a brand platform that Squirrell says will “build our brand narrative that Greggs is for everyone and always there to fill a gap and perk you up”.

