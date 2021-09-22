Staff
Power 100 2021: Jane Stiller, ITV

Chief marketing officer, ITV.

Stiller, who replaced Rufus Radcliffe in November when he was promoted to a new role, has overseen a major brand campaign for ITV Hub. A series of movie-style ads, by Uncommon Creative Studio, depicting drama and reality stars taking on each other in the fight for viewers’ attention, rolled out from July 2021. In June, Stiller, formerly the broadcaster’s media director, went on maternity leave. Her cover, ITV marketing director Paul Ridsdale, will be continuing her work to put ITV Hub at the heart of marketing plans and positioning. 

