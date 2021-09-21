Power 100 2021: Jeremy Kanter, Fever-Tree

The global pandemic slowed the meteoric rise of Fever-Tree as the closure of bars and restaurants hit sales. It has also forced Kanter and his team to shift away from Fever-Tree’s core brand-building tools of events and bar activations. But this led to him overseeing the launch of a daily Instagram Live series, “Mix at six”, and virtual masterclasses. Kanter will now seek to capitalise on the lockdown-enforced home cocktail-making boom with the launch of an “easy mixing” recipe book.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list