Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Jeremy Kanter, Fever-Tree

Chief marketing officer, Fever-Tree.

Jeremy Kanter
Jeremy Kanter

The global pandemic slowed the meteoric rise of Fever-Tree as the closure of bars and restaurants hit sales. It has also forced Kanter and his team to shift away from Fever-Tree’s core brand-building tools of events and bar activations. But this led to him overseeing the launch of a daily Instagram Live series, “Mix at six”, and virtual masterclasses. Kanter will now seek to capitalise on the lockdown-enforced home cocktail-making boom with the launch of an “easy mixing” recipe book.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now