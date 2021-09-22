Power 100 2021: John Schoolcraft, Oatly

You know you are doing something right when Sir John Hegarty says your creative output is “the most distinctive work I’ve seen in the past 18 months”. Step forward, John Schoolcraft, who leads the milk-alternative brand’s in-house advertising team.Schoolcraft identifies several highlights over the past 12 months. A standout was making Oatly’s chief executive Toni Petersson “sing a song he wrote in 2013 on a Super Bowl spot for 100 million people. It was called both the best and worst Super Bowl spot of all time, which, of course, was our intention.”

