Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: John Schoolcraft, Oatly

Global chief creative officer, Oatly.

John Schoolcraft
John Schoolcraft

You know you are doing something right when Sir John Hegarty says your creative output is “the most distinctive work I’ve seen in the past 18 months”. Step forward, John Schoolcraft, who leads the milk-alternative brand’s in-house advertising team.Schoolcraft identifies several highlights over the past 12 months. A standout was making Oatly’s chief executive Toni Petersson “sing a song he wrote in 2013 on a Super Bowl spot for 100 million people. It was called both the best and worst Super Bowl spot of all time, which, of course, was our intention.”

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now