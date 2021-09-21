Staff
Power 100 2021: Julia Goldin, Lego

Global chief marketing officer, Lego.

Julia Goldin
Julia Goldin

Goldin is particularly proud of Lego’s ongoing “Rebuild the world” campaign. Now in its second year and “celebrating the creativity of children”, its message couldn’t be more pertinent. The toymaker also continues to push its CSR agenda by launching a series of “Build and talk” campaigns to help parents chat to their kids about being a responsible digital citizen; committing to better representation in the company; and working with psychologists to use Lego as a therapeutic aid for autistic children. Next year, Goldin plans to build on Lego’s sustainability (for example, switching to paper bags in-store), while the brand will celebrate its 90th anniversary with “some very exciting plans”.

