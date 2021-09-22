Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Katharine Newby Grant, Procter & Gamble

Vice-president, beauty care, Northern Europe, Procter & Gamble.

Katharine Newby Grant
Katharine Newby Grant

In a challenging year, Newby Grant is proud of the way that the FMCG behemoth and its people have adapted to the challenges. The company has committed to several community-led initiatives, including the manufacture and distribution of hand sanitiser, a Pantene campaign seeking to end discrimination against afro hair, called “My hair won’t be silenced”, and a sustainability push featuring a haircare refi ll system and recyclable toothpaste. Newby Grant hopes that a return to face-to-face working will unleash a new wave of creativity.

