Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Kathryn Swarbrick, The Football Association

Commercial and marketing director, The Football Association.

Kathryn Swarbrick
Kathryn Swarbrick

Swarbrick’s second year in the job has been shaped by the continued impact of the pandemic on sport, but there has been plenty going on at the FA, including a landmark broadcast deal for the Women’s Super League, under which 66 games will be shown live, and the launch in May of the England Football brand identity. After the racist abuse faced by some players at Euro 2020, Swarbrick says a priority this year is “to use our influence to deliver a game free from discrimination”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now