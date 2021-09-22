Power 100 2021: Kathryn Swarbrick, The Football Association

Swarbrick’s second year in the job has been shaped by the continued impact of the pandemic on sport, but there has been plenty going on at the FA, including a landmark broadcast deal for the Women’s Super League, under which 66 games will be shown live, and the launch in May of the England Football brand identity. After the racist abuse faced by some players at Euro 2020, Swarbrick says a priority this year is “to use our influence to deliver a game free from discrimination”.

