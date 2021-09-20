Power 100 2021: Katie Evans, Burger King

Evans has spent a year on maternity leave, returning to her role towards the end of July. In her absence, Soco Nunez has been standing in as marketing director, as well as brand and communications director. Nunez has emphatically sustained Burger King’s mischievous tone of voice. For instance lampooning fake news with a TV ad depicting a woman spreading misinformation: that the flame-grilled flavour of a Whopper is created by an internet-enabled liquid smoke. Clearly a ridiculous notion, but one rooted in the type of idiotic conspiracy-theorising that is increasing online and nicely pulled off by Burger King’s agency, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

Evans, who has also held senior marketing roles at Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Krispy Kreme, has an eye on Burger King’s moves in the environmental, social and governance arena. She recently promoted its search for a responsible business manager on LinkedIn, hailing it as a chance to be “part of our Burger King for Good strategy”.

