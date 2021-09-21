Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Katie McAlister, TUI

Chief marketing officer, TUI.

Katie McAlister
Katie McAlister

The pandemic has not been kind to the travel sector, with McAlister describing the past year as a “roller coaster”. Nevertheless, she is proud of the speed at which the company has adapted, and believes the turbulent times have brought TUI even closer to its customers as it seeks to give them the confidence to go on holiday. McAlister says its first campaign with new ad agency Leo Burnett captured the mood of the nation with the “holidays at home” positioning. A big campaign is in the offing as TUI looks to return to a sense of normality.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now