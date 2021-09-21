Power 100 2021: Katie McAlister, TUI

The pandemic has not been kind to the travel sector, with McAlister describing the past year as a “roller coaster”. Nevertheless, she is proud of the speed at which the company has adapted, and believes the turbulent times have brought TUI even closer to its customers as it seeks to give them the confidence to go on holiday. McAlister says its first campaign with new ad agency Leo Burnett captured the mood of the nation with the “holidays at home” positioning. A big campaign is in the offing as TUI looks to return to a sense of normality.

