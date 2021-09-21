Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Keith Moor, Camelot

Chief marketing officer, Camelot.

Keith Moor (©Rankin)
Keith Moor (©Rankin)

The money that National Lottery provider Camelot raises for good causes has allowed Moor and his marketing team to bring the lottery’s brand story to life by focusing on the people and projects that Camelot has helped during the Covid-19 crisis. This, in turn, has helped Camelot achieve its fourth successive year of sales growth, laying strong foundations for the company’s biggest brand campaign to date in support of the Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes. Moor says the National Lottery’s role in helping athletes get to Tokyo has been “second to none”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now