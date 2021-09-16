Power 100 2021: Kemi Anthony, Ikea

While the retail sector faced an existential threat, Ikea refused to lie down, augmenting its sustainability initiatives and focusing on the home. This was encapsulated in May in its “Change a bit for good” 60-second ad. Last autumn, Anthony felt it was the “perfect time to have another conversation about the importance of taking sleep seriously”, brought to vivid life in a surreal prequel to Aesop’s Tortoise and the Hare fable. On a personal level, Anthony notes that a major achievement was navigating the madness of the past 12 months and “striking the right balance between home, being a good mum and doing a good job at work”. Although she adds self-deprecatingly: “I do still sometimes feel like I’m doing a shit job at both.” Her self-awareness and Ikea’s resilience and adaptability says otherwise.

