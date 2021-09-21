Staff
Power 100 2021: Kenny Mitchell, Snap

Chief marketing officer, Snap.

Mitchell’s work on “Meet the Snapchat generation”, a B2B campaign that launched in 2020 and highlighted data revealing young people’s habits and cultural attitudes, continued into 2021 and is partly credited for driving Snap’s momentum. In Q1, Snap grew revenue 66% year on year to $770m (£558m). In the hotly contested US presidential election, Mitchell led a thought leadership research and voter registration campaign. The initiative led to more than 1.2 million Snapchat users registering to vote through the Snapchat app, 56% of whom were first-time voters.

