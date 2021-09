As top marketer at N Brown, Nelson oversees a broad range of online retail brands including JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Ambrose Wilson and Home Essentials. The former Procter & Gamble stalwart’s remit is to ensure that the brands better resonate with the company’s diverse customer base. His work has included a male body-confidence campaign for Jacamo that shifts perceptions from “fat to big”.

