Power 100 2021: Kerris Bright, BBC

For Bright, the pandemic has accentuated the BBC’s raison d’être: to “inform, educate and entertain the nation”. “It’s why the BBC exists and it’s been wonderful to see how relevant the BBC remains to our audiences and how they turn to us at times of need,” she says. Highlights have included homeschooling help via BBC Bitesize (online and on air), dramas such as Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You and shows such as The Repair Shop “that just provided some light relief”. “All supported by brilliant audience insight, data and marketing,” she says.

