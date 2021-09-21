Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Kevin McNair, KP Snacks

Marketing director, KP Snacks.

Kevin McNair
Kevin McNair

The most headline-grabbing moment of McNair’s year came with KP’s sponsorship of new cricket tournament The Hundred, which attracted criticism for using sport to promote HFSS snacks. The looming changes to HFSS ad rules also mean this year will be the biggest to date for the company’s NPD. McNair’s achievements include hiring creative agency St Luke’s, launching the “Start something good” campaign for Popchips, and steering KP to outperform the snacks market.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now