Power 100 2021: Kristof Fahy, Moonpig.com

Fahy is not one to hold back. After joining Moonpig and quickly appointing Creature London as its creative agency in 2019, he continues to instigate change, but not simply for the sake of it. He brought back the animal behind the brand, putting a cute porcine face to the moniker in animated ads. The work is resonating, with Moonpig achieving “record levels of brand awareness and consideration”, translating as “record numbers of new customers”. Meanwhile, Moonpig has delivered a successful IPO and completed the in-housing of its performance marketing function six months earlier than planned. Fahy says that he now wants to “keep that momentum up”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list