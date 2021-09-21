Power 100 2021: Laura Harricks, Ocado

Harricks joined Ocado in July 2020 as customer director before moving up into the chief customer officer role at the start of this year. Following Ocado’s switch from delivering for Waitrose products to those from Marks & Spencer, Harricks oversaw a fresh strategy, rebrand and ad campaign in May. “Just for you”, a spot by St Luke’s, aimed to reflect Ocado’s diverse product offering. It featured an Ocado driver’s mode of transport morphing into different vehicles such as a Morris Minor bread van and a boat laden with fresh fish.

In the summer, Ocado unveiled what Harricks describes as a “first-of-its-kind media partnership” with The Guardian’s Saturday Feast supplement, allowing readers to buy ingredients from Ocado for the magazine’s recipes via a QR code. Under the deal, Ocado now owns all the ad inventory in Feast, across both print and online and throughout the year. It plans to run paid content features that explore the diverse range of food culture in Britain, around occasions such as Easter and Eid.

