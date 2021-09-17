Power 100 2021: Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, L’Oréal

For Bradshaw-Zanger, the past year has been a combination of “uncertainty, rapid changes and new challenges”, with the global cosmetic firm’s people proving “yet again to be our strongest asset”. L’Oréal adapted to the pandemic with conviction. Ecommerce has grown significantly and online now accounts for more than a quarter of total sales. This was “in part a result of lockdowns, but equally because creator content has become increasingly popular and resulted in a growth of brand collaboration”. Innovation is core to L’Oréal, he says, and it came thick and fast, including a partnership with Facebook to allow Instagram users to virtually try on make-up.

