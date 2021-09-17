Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, L’Oréal

Chief marketing and digital officer, L’Oréal UK & Ireland.

Lex Bradshaw-Zanger
Lex Bradshaw-Zanger

For Bradshaw-Zanger, the past year has been a combination of “uncertainty, rapid changes and new challenges”, with the global cosmetic firm’s people proving “yet again to be our strongest asset”. L’Oréal adapted to the pandemic with conviction. Ecommerce has grown significantly and online now accounts for more than a quarter of total sales. This was “in part a result of lockdowns, but equally because creator content has become increasingly popular and resulted in a growth of brand collaboration”. Innovation is core to L’Oréal, he says, and it came thick and fast, including a partnership with Facebook to allow Instagram users to virtually try on make-up.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now