Power 100 2021: Louise Maugest, Coca-Cola GB

Named as one of Campaign’s Faces to Watch last year, Maugest was promoted in April. She began her career at Procter & Gamble, before joining Coca-Cola in 2014. In a jam-packed year, she recently led the launch of Coca-Cola GB’s first foray into alcohol, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Back on the soft-drinks front, she also launched the revamped Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, in time to activate around the Euro 2020 tournament, and oversaw the first marketing campaign for Sprite in “many years”.

