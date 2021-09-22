Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble

Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble.

Marc Pritchard
Marc Pritchard

Next year will be Pritchard’s 40th at the FMCG giant, which he joined in 1982 as a graduate cost analyst. In January, he told Campaign that P&G was “spending too much time” monitoring online platforms for brand safety issues, calling on the platforms to step up their game. Key marketing has included corporate campaign “Lead with love”, launched last December with an ad by Dentsumcgarrybowen that includes a pledge to carry out 2021 “acts of good”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now