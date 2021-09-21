Power 100 2021: Margaret Jobling, NatWest Group

Jobling has now settled into her role at NatWest, after joining the banking group formerly known as RBS Group a year ago. The bank reportedly hopes the rebrand will help shift it away from previous associations with the financial crisis. During her time at the company, Jobling has launched the NatWest brand platform “Tomorrow begins today”. This aims to drive the reappraisal of NatWest as the bank seeks to modernise its image and achieve sustainable growth.

