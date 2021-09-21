Power 100 2021: Marian Holties, Peloton

Peloton enjoyed a surge in sales after Covid-19 hit, when people were forced to exercise from home. Now, the brand is keen to keep engagement with its customers high. “Conveying the full richness of our offering is a key part of our strategy,” Holties says. She adds that a highlight was overseeing marketing for the brand’s launch in Australia, its first territory in the Asia-Pacific region. Holties also launched Peloton in the UK and Germany, having previously worked for Topdeck Travel, Asos and Net-a-Porter.

