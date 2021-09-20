Power 100 2021: Mark Evans, Direct Line Group

Evans is a leader who genuinely cares. Whether it’s his stance on attracting neurodiverse people into the industry, his focus on looking after the “health and wellbeing of our people” or using his and his company’s “privilege and power as a platform to create change” around diversity and inclusion, Evans is about as far from tokenistic as a marketer can get. Campaigns keep coming, with “We’re on it”, Direct Line’s successor to “Fixer”, making the brand’s “communication even more punchy” and Churchill’s “Little Chapters of Chill” podcast series providing respite to homeschooling adults and reaching number one on Apple’s podcast chart.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list