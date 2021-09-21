Staff
Power 100 2021: Mark Given, Sainsbury's, Argos, Nectar and Tu

Chief marketing officer, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Nectar and Tu.

Mark Given
Mark Given

Given is accountable for all Sainsbury’s ESG strategy, agreeing bold targets on carbon, plastic and food-waste reduction and working with the government as a major sponsor of COP26 in Glasgow. “It has been a busy year,” Given admits, having overseen a major relaunch of the Sainsbury’s brand, under the banner “Helping everyone eat better”, and a refresh for Argos with the slogan “Life’s here, be ready”. Given also appointed New Commercial Arts as part of plans to revive the Habitat brand.

