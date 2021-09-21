Power 100 2021: Mark Given, Sainsbury's, Argos, Nectar and Tu

Given is accountable for all Sainsbury’s ESG strategy, agreeing bold targets on carbon, plastic and food-waste reduction and working with the government as a major sponsor of COP26 in Glasgow. “It has been a busy year,” Given admits, having overseen a major relaunch of the Sainsbury’s brand, under the banner “Helping everyone eat better”, and a refresh for Argos with the slogan “Life’s here, be ready”. Given also appointed New Commercial Arts as part of plans to revive the Habitat brand.

