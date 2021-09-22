Staff
Power 100 2021: Mark Vile, Comparethemarket.com

Chief marketing officer, Comparethemarket.com.

Mark Vile
Mark Vile

Vile led the timely and successful evolution of the brand’s rewards offering during lockdown, changing the two-for-one meals proposition to delivery and collection, allowing customers to continue to feel rewarded. He highlights the ongoing development of AutoSergei, the notification service that checks the prices of products and services and informs users of the deals available, as a tool that helped “Comparethemarket.com customers to save money when they needed to the most”.

