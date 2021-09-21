Staff
Power 100 2021: Martin George, Waitrose

Customer director, Waitrose & Partners.

Martin George
Martin George

Following a confusing restructure at the John Lewis Partnership in 2020, George remained responsible for Waitrose. It has been a busy 12 months for him. Waitrose’s Ocado deal ended, but it has now partnered Deliveroo for on-demand grocery, sponsored Graham Norton’s Virgin Radio show and invested in virtual experiences. Marketing activity included JLP’s Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”, which raised more than £3m for good causes, “You can taste when it’s Waitrose” and a documentary highlighting volunteer farm workers. George is focused on promoting Waitrose’s “taste credentials” and fi nding better ways to reward customers.

