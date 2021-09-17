Staff
Power 100 2021: Matt Barwell, Britvic

Chief marketing officer, Britvic.

Matt Barwell
Barwell, who has spent more than 20 years as a drinks marketer (15 at Diageo and nearly eight at the soft drinks group), knows a thing or two about innovation. And that notion of devising new methods or ideas has never been more critical than in the past year, when “at one level, everything’s changed, but then, [at another], nothing has changed”. The pandemic forced Britvic into ditching its 12- to 18-month planning cycle. It has instead adopted a “far shorter, far more responsive, far more dynamic way to plan”.

