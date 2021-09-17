Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Matt Bushby, Just Eat

UK marketing director, Just Eat.

Matt Bushby
Matt Bushby

In its first full year following the Takeaway.com merger, Just Eat’s Euro 2020 partnership featured a starstruck delivery person meeting Eric Cantona. In the UK, Bushby oversaw one final hurrah with Snoop Dogg for Christmas, while the brand donated more than 120,000 meals over the period. There was fun, too – idents for its Love Island sponsorship featured animatronic creatures more interested in food than amour. Bushby is keen to pay tribute to his team: “They have constantly challenged me and each other to deliver our best-ever work.”

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

