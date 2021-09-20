Staff
Power 100 2021: Meghan Farren, KFC

Chief marketing officer, KFC.

It has been a year of change at KFC, as Farren boldly removed its “Finger lickin’ good” slogan due to non-Covid-safe connotations, before having fun bringing it back with the chain’s long-standing agency, Mother. Now, after 10 years at KFC, it’s all change for Farren, too, who is to join Asda as chief customer officer in October. Her remit will be to lead the development and strategy of its customer proposition and marketing output, perhaps injecting some of her trademark humour into its advertising as well.

