Graham-Clare was promoted to her current role in August after the previous incumbent, Gareth Helm, left the business last year for Zoopla and uSwitch owner ZPG. After joining the fast-food chain in 2015 as a marketing manager from Tesco, Graham-Clare has led McDonald’s UK marketing efforts since June 2020. During this time she has overseen campaigns for the McCafé range, Spicy McNuggets and the Grand Big Mac. She has also helped lead on the brand’s “Trust” strategy, which includes a tie-up with Fareshare providing five million meals to families in need.
Power 100 2021: Michelle Graham-Clare, McDonald's
Senior vice-president, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland.