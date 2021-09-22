Power 100 2021: Michelle Roberts, BMW

Roberts’ year was spent building on existing work. Eye-catching activity in 2020, including the marque’s “Play next” podcast, “Forces for nature” partnership with Vogue and the Virtual Viewer, an augmented-reality tool, continued apace. Elsewhere, BMW switched to virtual events, while a dynamic Twitter video promoting its plug-in hybrid range was chosen by the social platform as one of the most creative brand campaigns of 2020. Online remains a priority for BMW, with Roberts focusing on delivering a seamless customer experience across touchpoints.

