Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Michelle Roberts, BMW

Marketing director, BMW Group UK

Michelle Roberts
Michelle Roberts

Roberts’ year was spent building on existing work. Eye-catching activity in 2020, including the marque’s “Play next” podcast, “Forces for nature” partnership with Vogue and the Virtual Viewer, an augmented-reality tool, continued apace. Elsewhere, BMW switched to virtual events, while a dynamic Twitter video promoting its plug-in hybrid range was chosen by the social platform as one of the most creative brand campaigns of 2020. Online remains a priority for BMW, with Roberts focusing on delivering a seamless customer experience across touchpoints. 

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now