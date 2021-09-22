Power 100 2021: Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power Betfair

Spillane’s biggest achievement in the past year was “managing to keep our brand relevance, salience and fame at peak levels”. Indeed, she claimed that Paddy Power Betfair accelerated marketing investment at a time when many paused spend. Under Spillane, the bookie maintained an irreverent streak, introducing Peter Crouch to its ads, including a Euro 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, the focus on original content continued: in the first six months of 2021, Paddy Power’s content engaged audiences for 94 million minutes – more than 2019 and 2020 combined. This included The VAR Room, a tongue-in-cheek sitcom, created in-house and shown on Amazon Prime.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list