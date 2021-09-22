Staff
Power 100 2021: Niamh O’Reilly, Twitter

Director, international consumer marketing, Twitter.

O’Reilly is homing in on what is great about Twitter, with activity inspired by the creativity and wit of people who use the platform. It is a canny move considering the negative media attention the site receives about some of the content posted there. A particular highlight for O’Reilly has been the Scott Parker x The Streets campaign, a mash-up of the former Fulham Football Club manager’s interviews. “The great thing is that there is so much culturally brilliant content out there,” says O’Reilly. 

