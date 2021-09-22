Power 100 2021: Niamh O’Reilly, Twitter

O’Reilly is homing in on what is great about Twitter, with activity inspired by the creativity and wit of people who use the platform. It is a canny move considering the negative media attention the site receives about some of the content posted there. A particular highlight for O’Reilly has been the Scott Parker x The Streets campaign, a mash-up of the former Fulham Football Club manager’s interviews. “The great thing is that there is so much culturally brilliant content out there,” says O’Reilly.

