Power 100 2021: Nicola Coronado, Essity

Marketing director UK and Republic of Ireland, Essity.

Coronado continues to oversee hard-hitting and creatively excellent work. The 2020 #WombStories campaign for Bodyform and Libresse, which chronicled the complex relationships women have with their wombs and periods augmented Essity’s awards record. It won not just one, but four Grands Prix at Cannes Lions, including one in the tightly contested film category. Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s scooping of Agency of the Festival at Cannes was due in large part to the campaign. AMV’s chief creative officer, Alex Grieve, heaped praise on Essity, calling it “a fearless client... who are attuned to the power of creativity and aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo”.

This year, Coronado’s contribution has resulted in an extended portfolio that includes Bodyform, Plenty, Cushelle , Velvet and Tena. She also manages Essity’s European household towel assortment at a business unit level. You wouldn’t bet against seeing more laudable work from this marketer.

