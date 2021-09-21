Power 100 2021: Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook

Like many social media companies, Facebook has drawn flak for allowing unsavoury views to appear on its platforms, but Mendelsohn continues to campaign hard for industry-wide D&I initiatives. She launched Black Representation in Marketing (BRiM) in the UK in April, a multi-year collaboration to remove barriers to black talent in the industry. Following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 fi nal, when black footballers were subjected to vile abuse on social media, Mendelsohn pledged to work with other platforms and ISBA to “tackle discrimination”. She is also working to raise awareness of people, like herself, who are immunocompromised and especially vulnerable to Covid.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list