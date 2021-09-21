Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook

VP EMEA, Facebook.

Nicola Mendelsohn
Nicola Mendelsohn

Like many social media companies, Facebook has drawn flak for allowing unsavoury views to appear on its platforms, but Mendelsohn continues to campaign hard for industry-wide D&I initiatives. She launched Black Representation in Marketing (BRiM) in the UK in April, a multi-year collaboration to remove barriers to black talent in the industry. Following England’s loss in the Euro 2020 fi nal, when black footballers were subjected to vile abuse on social media, Mendelsohn pledged to work with other platforms and ISBA to “tackle discrimination”. She is also working to raise awareness of people, like herself, who are immunocompromised and especially vulnerable to Covid.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now