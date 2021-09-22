Power 100 2021: Nikos Vlachopoulos, Vodafone

Vlachopoulos, a Vodafone stalwart, has deftly steered the brand through the past 12 months of disruption. He is proud that the network “avoided short-term decision-making, despite the revenue pressure”. Now, he is to reposition the brand to put it at the heart of emerging consumer trends, such as the battle between people and tech, to show that if you get “humanity and technology together, we can build a more inclusive, sustainable digital society”. This philosophy, he says, underpins Vodafone’s global brand positioning “Together we can”, which rolled out in March.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list