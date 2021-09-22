Staff
Power 100 2021: Nishma Robb, Google

Director of brand and reputation marketing, Google.

Nishma Robb
What excites Robb is helping businesses recover, and resetting the conversation around diversity. In the past year, Google led a campaign to close the digital skills gap, provide training and support to keep one million businesses open and upskill 100,000 workers. For Robb, Google’s support of the Black Pound Day movement was on point; so too was its “Dear Local” campaign, fronted by boxer Anthony Joshua. “As a society, we are at an interesting juncture where we are questioning what it means to be British, post Brexit and post pandemic,” she says, adding that tech can help with “celebrating our similarities”.

