Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Olga Puzanova, Spotify

Head of consumer marketing, Spotify.

Olga Puzanova
Olga Puzanova

Since lockdown forced people to internalise, Spotify has reaped the benefits, with listeners turning “to audio more than ever over the past year”, Puzanova says. But it is her ability to capitalise on trends that sets the Spotify brand apart: “Spotify pumped” allowed housebound fitness fans to “create free personalised HIIT workouts” using their favourite tunes and generated more than 100 million impressions. Puzanova is also proud of “Listening is everything”, which launched in September 2020 “to bring to life the power of music plus podcasts as a unified and all-encompassing listening experience”. The activity included nationwide coverage across out of home, display, social and online video and reached more than 65% of its target.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now