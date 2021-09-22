Power 100 2021: Olga Puzanova, Spotify

Since lockdown forced people to internalise, Spotify has reaped the benefits, with listeners turning “to audio more than ever over the past year”, Puzanova says. But it is her ability to capitalise on trends that sets the Spotify brand apart: “Spotify pumped” allowed housebound fitness fans to “create free personalised HIIT workouts” using their favourite tunes and generated more than 100 million impressions. Puzanova is also proud of “Listening is everything”, which launched in September 2020 “to bring to life the power of music plus podcasts as a unified and all-encompassing listening experience”. The activity included nationwide coverage across out of home, display, social and online video and reached more than 65% of its target.

