Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Omar Gurnah, Amazon

Head of marketing, special projects, Amazon.

Omar Gurnah
Omar Gurnah

Until January of this year, Gurnah led marketing for the main Uber brand. Both it and Uber Eats supported the NHS during the pandemic by offering free rides and meals. Uber also delivered handwritten thank-you notes to its drivers from those who had taken rides with them. Now ensconced at Amazon, Gurnah’s past life as a presenter was briefly revived when he appeared in Channel 4’s Black History Month film discussing black British accomplishments. He points to the team he has built since joining Amazon, saying: “I’m super-excited about the work we’re doing and the creative minds we’ve got working on it.”

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now