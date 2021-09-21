Power 100 2021: Omar Gurnah, Amazon

Until January of this year, Gurnah led marketing for the main Uber brand. Both it and Uber Eats supported the NHS during the pandemic by offering free rides and meals. Uber also delivered handwritten thank-you notes to its drivers from those who had taken rides with them. Now ensconced at Amazon, Gurnah’s past life as a presenter was briefly revived when he appeared in Channel 4’s Black History Month film discussing black British accomplishments. He points to the team he has built since joining Amazon, saying: “I’m super-excited about the work we’re doing and the creative minds we’ve got working on it.”

