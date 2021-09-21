Power 100 2021: Pete Jeavons, BT

Jeavons has been kept busy with overseeing the growth of BT Group’s portfolio of brands. This has involved the development of the “That’ll do” creative platform for Plusnet and focusing on more socially responsible comms for EE. This sense of purpose has been embodied by free data for the NHS and disadvantaged school kids and partnering the Home Nations Football Associations for anti-online hate campaigns. Jeavons will need to remain at the top of his game once the O2/Virgin mega-merger hits the market.

