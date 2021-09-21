Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Pete Jeavons, BT

Group brand director, BT.

Pete Jeavons
Pete Jeavons

Jeavons has been kept busy with overseeing the growth of BT Group’s portfolio of brands. This has involved the development of the “That’ll do” creative platform for Plusnet and focusing on more socially responsible comms for EE. This sense of purpose has been embodied by free data for the NHS and disadvantaged school kids and partnering the Home Nations Football Associations for anti-online hate campaigns. Jeavons will need to remain at the top of his game once the O2/Virgin mega-merger hits the market.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now