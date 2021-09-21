Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Pete Markey, Boots

Chief marketing officer, Boots.

Pete Markey
Pete Markey

Prolific networker and industry champion Markey is vice-president of ISBA and was recently hired by Boots as its chief marketer. In his previous role at TSB he helped deliver a major relaunch of the brand, with the positioning “Life made more” and a campaign starring David Schwimmer. In his first six months at Boots he has already delivered the “Feel goodas new” campaign, which represents the largest summertime drive the retailer has ever carried out.

Markey has also helped develop Boots’ mass personalisation to improve ROI across all marketing channels. He has taken on executive sponsorship of the Boots Pride network, as well as the company’s “Marketing for change’’ inclusivity initiative.

Boots is always a big hitter in the Christmas ad wars, and Markey is now busy working on the festive campaign, while preparing for next year’s 25th anniversary for the retailer’s Advantage Card. Also on the table are major martech-focused plans for greater mass personalisation.

Topics

