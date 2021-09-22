Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Peter Wright, Specsavers

Chief marketing officer, Specsavers.

Peter Wright
Peter Wright

Wright moved from Ikea to Specsavers this April after nine years at the Swedish retailer. He cites developing “award-winning” CRM capabilities and promoting Specsavers’ home visits service as highlights. The latter, he says, has provided “essential life-enabling eye care for people who can’t come to us unaided”. Wright says he has also boosted the role of Specsavers’ in-house agency. Next, he wants to strengthen Specsavers’ credentials as a purpose-led business to make a real difference in people’s lives and develop its well-known “Should’ve” campaign.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now