Power 100 2021: Peter Wright, Specsavers

Wright moved from Ikea to Specsavers this April after nine years at the Swedish retailer. He cites developing “award-winning” CRM capabilities and promoting Specsavers’ home visits service as highlights. The latter, he says, has provided “essential life-enabling eye care for people who can’t come to us unaided”. Wright says he has also boosted the role of Specsavers’ in-house agency. Next, he wants to strengthen Specsavers’ credentials as a purpose-led business to make a real difference in people’s lives and develop its well-known “Should’ve” campaign.

