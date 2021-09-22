Staff
Power 100 2021: Peter Zillig, Ford

Marketing director, Ford of Europe.

Peter Zillig
Peter Zillig

Launching the Ford Mustang Mach-E was a particular standout for Zillig over the past year. The vehicle "definitely brings swagger to electrification", he says, and the roll out "epitomised" that. Next on the list is establishing Ford Pro, the new name and brand for Ford's commercial vehicle business and building on the "electrifi cation" piece with the E-Transit in 2022. Also important to Zillig is maintaining the digital momentum that the company has established over the past two years to avoid reverting to old methods.

