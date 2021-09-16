Power 100 2021: Philip Almond, Cancer Research UK

After a few years out of Power 100, Almond makes his return, this time as a charity marketer. The marketing veteran, who has held senior roles at Diageo, the BBC and Burger King, joined CRUK at the end of 2019. Looking back over the past 12 months, he pays tribute to his team, who “significantly increased our digital capability” and, in doing so, reduced the hit to CRUK’s research funding. He’s now focused on “re-igniting” the charity’s key Race for Life activity.

