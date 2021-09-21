Power 100 2021: Raj Kumar, Aviva

For Kumar, the past year has been about keeping Aviva’s customers and the welfare of its people front and centre. He says “It takes Aviva”, the brand’s new positioning, launched in April and backed by ads by Adam & Eve/DDB, has acted as an internal rallying cry as it helped to demonstrate that it takes the whole team to deliver for the brand. Kumar, who prides himself on building a positive work culture, was appointed a non-executive director on the Swim England Board in May and is a trustee of The PTI charity, which helps to inspire teachers.

