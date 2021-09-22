Power 100 2021: Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard

In February, Rajamannar published his book Quantum Marketing. While the title might have risked the ire of physicists, it did become a Wall Street Journal bestseller and scooped him a brace of awards. Within Mastercard, the accolades continued with the “True name” work nabbing a Cannes Lions Grand Prix. Rajamannar describes the biggest challenge currently facing marketers as “the tsunami of new technology about to converge and come at us all at once” and says teams must educate themselves on “AR to VR, AI, IoT, automation [and] digitisation”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list